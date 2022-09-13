Children Can Win Iron Bowl Tickets by Reading Books

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Education Association is giving children who read books the chance to win tickets to the Iron Bowl.

AEA is presenting the “Be a Champion and Read” contest. Students in grades K-6 who read six reading-level appropriate books can qualify for the grand prize: Iron Bowl tickets for the student and two guests, plus sideline passes and access to pre-game activities.

AEA will select two winners, one representing the Alabama Crimson Tide and the other the Auburn Tigers.

The completed book list needs to be returned to your child’s teacher before October 28. The Iron Bowl is Saturday, November 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION