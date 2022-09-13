Fall-like Mornings and A Long, Dry Spell Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Look for sunny, warm days, and clear, pleasant nights through Friday. The next several mornings will features morning lows in the 50s across much of Alabama. Highs will be in the 80s, but with lower humidity levels, it will be noticeably more comfortable for us.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. No rain worries for college games across the state Saturday.

NEXT WEEK: More of the same as the quiet weather pattern continues. Humidity levels will creep up with highs in the mid to upper 80s; a few isolated showers could show up over the latter half of the week, but we see no sign of any major rain event during the week.

IN THE TROPICS: No active storms in the Atlantic currently, but 50% of hurricane season is left. The NHC is monitoring two tropical waves for potential slow development.

1. A tropical wave located roughly midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A tropical wave located about a hundred miles southeast of the easternmost Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Enjoy this beautiful weather!!!

Ryan