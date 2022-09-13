Fall Preview Tuesday; Warmer, Still Dry Late This Week

by Ben Lang

Cooler, less humid air was the highlight of Tuesday morning’s weather. Morning lows ranged from the mid 50s to low 60s in most locations, well below normal for this time of year. At noon, temperatures were still in the 70s in many locations despite an abundance of sunshine warming the air. Temperatures may remain shy of the mid 80s in some locations throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, the sky remains sunny to mostly sunny.

Temperatures fall well below normal again Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny Wednesday, with warmer afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night lows fall into the low 60s, then afternoon temperatures peak near 90° Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Our forecast remains rain-free for the rest of the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s Friday.

The weekend still looks rain-free too. Afternoon temperatures peak near 90° both Saturday and Sunday, while the sky remains mostly sunny/mostly clear. The rain chance still remains too low to mention early next week. Although, temperatures may trend higher, while humidity remains tolerable Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures may reach the low 90s in many locations.