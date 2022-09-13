Feeling A little Bit Like Fall

by Shane Butler

High pressure has now taken over our weather and its going to provide us some really nice weather conditions unitl further notice. We expect mainly clear and mild overnights and afternoon temps will feel pretty good despite upper 80s to lower 90s. It’s all about the less humid air that has settled over us. It will stick around for a few more days before our humidity levels begin to creep back up late week. We will need to introduce a slight chance for showers over the latter half of the weekend into early next week. In the mean time, it’s going to be rain free and rather pleasant each day. It’s our first taste of fall and I think welcomed by all, especially after that hot and humid summer!