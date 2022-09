by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County.

State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.

The wreck happened at about noon today about seven miles west of Dadeville.

State troopers have released no other information.