Montgomery County Mugshots (8/16/22-8/31/22)

All are innocent until proven guilty

ALFORD, LARRY – Assult 2nd

ALKIRE, WILLIAM – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

BROWN, AUDREY – Domestic Violence 2nd

BROWN, JOSHUA – Domestic Violence 2nd Burglary

BURDEN, KENTARIOUS – Robbery 1st



CRAIG, JAYLYNE – Burglary 3rd

DAVIS, JAMICHAEL – Capital Murder

FINNEGAN, NICHOLAS – Kidnapping 1st

GIPSON, RONALD – Possess, Receipt Cont

GLASS, HENRY – Possess, Receipt Cont



GOLSON, MICHAEL – Assult 2nd

GRAHAM, JORDAN – Felony Murder

GUNN, DARIUS – Domestice Violence 3rd

HAMLETT, ALQADEER – Burglary 3rd

HARRIS, JOSEPH – Probation Violation



HOLLON, JOHN – Murder

HOOKS, LAVACUS – On loan from doc

JAMES, JANANDO – On Loan From DOC

JOHNSON, JONATHAN – Theft of Property 1st

JONES, MARTAVIUS – Possession of Marijuana 2nd



KEMP, NICHOLAS – Assult 2nd

KNIGHT, CURTIS – Hold For Other

LASSIC, ANDRE – Probation Revocation

LEWIS, DEMETRIUS – Aggravated Child Abuse

LYKES, NYEIASHA – Theft of Property 2 (Firearm)



MATHEWS, REGINALD – Assult 2nd

MCCONNICO JR, DAVID – Theft of Property 3rd

MCCORMICK, BRYAN – Criminal Trepass III

MCCORMICK, WILLIAM – Criminal Trespass III

MCMEANS, DOUGLAS – Burglary 1st



MOTON, ANTHONY – Robbery 1st

PEASANT, DERICK – Rape 1st

PRICE III, JOHN – Violation of Community Notification Act

RAWLINSON, LAVARIS – Disordely Conduct

RICHMOND, HEATHER – Trafficking in Stolen Identities



SHORTER, JAMES – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

SPELL, JAKALEB – Murder

TRIVETT, THOMAS – On Loan From DOC

WARE, WILLIE – Probation Revocation

WASHINGTON, DAVID – Unlawful Possession Control Substance



WASHINGTON, EARNEST – Probation Revocation

WEBB-III, LEE – Domestic Violence 3rd

WELLS SR, ROBERT – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order

WHISMAN, ROGER – Reckless Endangerment

WILLIAMS JR, LAVAR – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle- Shooting into Occupied Building



WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL – DUI

