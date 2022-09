Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-85 identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an accident on I-85 Monday.

Officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Michael Bonicelli, of Prattville, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.