MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens

by Teresa Lawson

As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85.

The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition on Homelessness, ALDOT and non profits across the area have taken steps to to beautify and improve living conditions and safety for citizens of Montgomery– regardless of their status.

Due to an influx of complaints their first area of focus is Ann Street at I 85. This area brought about a cooperative plan of effort to address the environmental, emotional, physical and mental struggles a person may face during homelessness.

As a result one Montgomery resident who was sleeping under the bridge received assistance and now has an apartment, two others received food, medical and transportation assistance.

If you are aware of someone experiencing homelessness dial “211” for assistance.