Tickled Pink Preview: Cancer Wellness Foundation Executive Director Carol Gunter

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is sitting down with Cancer Wellness Foundation Executive Director Carol Gunter as we get ready to bring you our 8th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo.

The Cancer Wellness Foundation will receive the proceeds from this year’s event. Watch the video to learn more about how the foundation helps breast cancer patients in our area.

This year’s Tickled Pink Women’s Expo will be Saturday, September 24, from 9-3 at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO PURCHASE TICKETS