Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help

by Jerome Jones

On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass.

Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge.

Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials say the amount of trash and debris collected suggest many more people called it home.

There are resources for homelessness in Montgomery and officials say dialing 211, will directly connect people with organizations that can help.