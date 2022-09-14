Lululemon to open pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase

by Alabama News Network Staff

A popular lifestyle fitness store will soon open up a pop-up location in East Montgomery.

Lululemon plans to open up the pop-up location this fall near Aerie and Sephora.

The “pop-up” locations are part of the company’s larger strategy to test new markets and take advantage of high foot traffic in key regions. The Shoppes at EastChase location will be the fifth location in Alabama and will feature the same merchandise as what shoppers find online and in other stores.

Founded in 1998, lululemon athletica opened its first store in Vancouver, British Columbia. With an emphasis on community and culture, the lifestyle brand combines apparel and experience as a way to empower their customers and provide unmatched customer service. Shoppers can expect to find men and women’s performance-meets-fashion apparel and accessories for yoga, hiking, running, tennis and other activities or for everyday life. In addition, the retailer will host community-focused events for connection and collaboration.

“When recreating a merchandising plan for The Shoppes at EastChase in 2018, Lululemon was at the top of our list, said Mary Beyer Lell, head of leasing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “After several years and multiple other exciting retailer openings, our vision of re-energizing the Shoppes at EastChase has come to fruition.”

The grand opening celebration will feature several complimentary in-store yoga classes, giveaways provided by The Shoppes at EastChase and much more. Details for the celebration will be released later this month.

Lululemon is currently hiring for both full and part-time positions online at www.lululemon.com.