New Commercial, Retail Park Coming to Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Industrial Development Authority, the Autauga County Commission and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce have broken ground for commercial and retail development at the Interstate Business Park.

The Interstate Business Park is located at 103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard off U.S. Highway 31, near Interstate 65 exit 186 in the Pine Level area.

Developers hope the 15 lots will attract banking, medical offices and retail.

“It means a lot to the community to be able again to have jobs in the area,” Central Alabama Electric Cooperative President and CEO Tom Stackhouse said. “It also brings the opportunity again to have services. We are already starting to see other retail businesses down the road show up because there are a lot of folks that live in this area.”

“Today’s announcement shows that vision partnerships and working together bring this a commercial and retail development to Autauga County and becomes a reality, so it creates opportunities for growth and proves once again that Autauga County is opens for business,” Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce President Patty Vanderwal said.

The project for the 15 lots is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year. After that, anyone who buys a lot will then have their developers come in and develop their lot property.