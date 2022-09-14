No Signs of Rain Anytime Soon

by Ryan Stinnett

It feels great this morning, and it will continue to be that way the next few mornings. The days are sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Again, humidity levels are very low, making it feel comfortable, even during the afternoon hours. With no moisture to work with, there is no threat for rain in the forecast.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues with a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90° and lows in the 60s. No rain worries for college games across the state Saturday. For next week, more of the same as the quiet weather pattern continues. Highs in the mid to upper 80s will be common and we may have to mention the chance for a few isolated showers late in the week, but no signs of any major rain event the next ten days or so…a long, dry spell in upon us.

IN THE TROPICS: No active storms in the Atlantic currently, but the NHC is monitoring one tropical waves for potential development. Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a tropical wave located a little less than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some additional development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days. This system is expected to moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic and it is expected to be near the Leeward Islands on Friday. Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan