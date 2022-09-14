Temps On The Way Upward Again

by Shane Butler

Our weather complaint department has gone silent this week. I’m guessing we all like this change in our weather we’re experiencing this week. High pressure remains dominant and that’s helping to keep our weather quiet. Mostly sunny days and clear nights are the rule for now. Dry air overhead is providing us some comfortable conditions. You will continue to notice this more in the morning hours. We’re starting to see temps warm a bit duirng the afternoon. Looks like we’re heading into the 90s very soon. The high pressure system seems to wanta stay put and limit our rain chances considerably. At this point, we don’t see anything significant for our area through the end of September. If you have any outdoor chores that require extended dry weather, now is the time to take care of those things.