The Montgomery Humane Society set to open new adoption shelter on Bell Road

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Humane Society’s main location has an influx of more than 400 animals on any given day. The new opening of a facility devoted solely to adoptions will help.

Pet over population has become a nationwide issue. Especially in the south where pet ownership laws are less strict. With funding through The Best Friend’s Grant The Montgomery Humane Society’s adoption facility allows families to meet and interact with potential pets in a comfortable environment to help encourage adoptions and possibly save lives.

The shelter will be open seven days a week from 10 to 4 p.m.