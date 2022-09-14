Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24.

It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.

The game will also serve as the Tuskegee Athletics Hall of Fame Game, which entails a two-day celebration for 11 inductees into Tuskegee history. The TUAHOF Banquet will be held on Friday, September 23, at 6PM.

Season ticket holders and fans who have already purchased tickets will be allowed the same entry into the Cramton Bowl, while game time will remain at 1 p.m.