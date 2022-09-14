Warmer, But Mainly Sunny, Dry Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was Fall-like across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were a couple degrees cooler Wednesday morning than Tuesday morning in some locations. Some spots fell into the mid and upper 50s. The morning low was 59° in Montgomery. Temperatures trend warmer Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A couple locations may hit 90°. The sky remains sunny with little if any clouds for the rest of the day.

Wednesday night looks clear and mild with lows in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Temperatures fall into the 60s each night, but mid to upper 60s in most locations rather than low 60s. Mostly sunny and dry weather continues this weekend. Afternoon temperatures peak near 90° Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures may trend even warmer next week. Some models hint that high temperatures reach the mid 90s around the middle of next week. Meanwhile, the sky remains sunny to mostly sunny each day. Overnight lows may trend closer to 70° by Wednesday night. Humidity trends a touch higher, though dew points remain in the 60s, much lower than the low to mid 70s common during summer months.