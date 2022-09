by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck on Interstate 65 in Butler County.

State troopers say 40-year-old Moises Lopez Gutierrez of Houston, Texas, was driving an SUV that left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 4:15PM Wednesday about one mile north of Georgiana.