Mild Nights, Warm Afternoons Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday was another nice day across central and south Alabama. There were more fair-weather clouds in the sky compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, but all locations were mainly sunny on average during the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s in most locations. Thursday evening looks comfortably warm and mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 70s prior to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 60s.

We finish the week nice and quiet with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures near 90° Friday. Friday evening remains dry with no chance for rain affecting high school football games or anything else outdoors. Friday night looks mild again with lows in the 60s. The weekend remains mainly sunny with no chance for rain. Saturday and Sunday afternoon look warm with highs near 90°. Saturday and Sunday night look mild with lows in the 60s.

The mainly sunny and rain-free weather pattern continues next week. It appears the rain chance remains too small to mention through next Friday. Thursday is the autumn equinox. Although, temperatures likely trend warmer as Fall officially begins. Highs could reach the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows trend warmer too, near 70° late next week.