Pedestrian Dies after being Hit by Drag-Racing Car in Bullock County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers want to find the driver who hit a pedestrian during a drag race in Bullock County.

State troopers say 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams of Union Springs was hit when two cars were drag racing at about 8:50PM on Labor Day night, Monday, September 5. He died at a Montgomery hospital yesterday.

The crash happened on Bullock County 7 near Bullock County 176 (High Log Road), about eight miles west of Union Springs.

Investigators say the vehicle involved in the crash, along with the driver, are unknown. If you have information about this accident, call Alabama State Troopers at (334) 676-7250.