Prattville Humane Society Shortage on Dog Food

by Carrington Cole

The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society is in dire need of supplies.

There has been a huge increase of animals being brought to the humane society. Now, they have have a shortage on dog and kitten food and need the public’s help during this time to feed the animals they have up for adoption.

Volunteers are always welcomed at the humane society. Angie Hayden, a volunteer at the Prattville/Autauga Humane Society, stated that the shelter needs all the help it can get.

“The community is just so overpopulated with animals right now, and always really, but particularly during the summer,” stated Hayden. “The late summer it gets really busy. If you can’t maybe bring a bag of dog food by, we could always use monetary donations. You can do that online or come by the shelter. We like to get you in the door because we kind of feel like once you look the dog in the eye maybe you’ll take one home.”

The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society will have some of their adoptable animals at PetSmart this weekend for a tailgate special.