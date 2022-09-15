Sunny, Hot Days Ahead; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

by Ryan Stinnett

Another great start to the day, but sunshine is warming us up due to the dry air in place, temperatures this afternoon will be in upper 80s for most locations. Tomorrow, expect more of the same with a sunny sky, and we will say hot temps, as highs return to the low 90s. Again, humidity levels are very low, making it more tolerable. With no moisture to work with, there is no threat for rain in the forecast.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues with a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s. No rain worries for college games across the state Saturday. For next week, more of the same as the quiet weather pattern continues. Highs in the low 90s will be common and we may have to mention the chance for a few isolated showers late in the week, but no signs of any major rain event the next ten days or so…it certainly is a long dry spell.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Clear weather is the story for the high school football games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling into the 70s during the games.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Penn State (2:30p CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium… the sky will be sunny; about 87 degrees at kickoff.

Alabama will host LA-Monroe Saturday (3:00p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will be sunny and very warm with temperatures falling from near 88 degrees at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 53.0 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

The rest of the Atlantic is quiet for now.

Have a splendid Thursday!!!

Ryan