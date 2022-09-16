Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified.

Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis.

Taylor was reported missing August 29th. He left his house walking — and never returned home.

His body was recovered from water under a railroad trestle off of W. Jackson Street ten days ago.

The cause of his death — has not been determined.