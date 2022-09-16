Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County.

Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery.

The discovery of the body involved Montgomery police, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Shorter police, the ALEA Aviation Unit, and Montgomery Fire/Rescue. The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Police say no arrests have been made. They have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.