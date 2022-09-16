Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in Capital Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding three suspects who may be involved in a capital murder.

On Friday, July 8, at about 11:31PM, police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. They say they found 55-year-old James Cobb of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was also shot, but survived with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have released photos of the suspects, described as males, and the getaway car, described as a silver 2020 Chevrolet Cruz.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will pay a minimum of $1,000 for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.