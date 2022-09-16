Prattville Police Need Help Solving Hit-and-Run that Killed a Pedestrian

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Prattville Police Department

Prattville police say they need the public’s help in order to find the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before driving away.

Police say 23-year-old Perez Pickett died after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at about 7:28PM on Sunday, September 4.

Police don’t know the identity of the driver nor the kind of vehicle the person was driving.

Police say a witness that was driving in the opposite direction says he saw a northbound vehicle hit Pickett and continue toward downtown Prattville without stopping. The witness was unable to provide a specific make or model of the vehicle.

Police say a small amount of vehicle debris and other evidence have been sent to the FBI Crime Lab.

What they are calling “potential video evidence” has been collected from nearby locations. Police are releasing images of

a “vehicle of interest,” which is a smaller SUV or hybrid vehicle. While the photos are black and white, they think the vehicle is a light color and would have damage to the front driver side around the headlight.

Police say there was another incident that happened in the same area around noon that day. They say it is not related to this pedestrian fatality.

If you have information to help investigators, call Prattville police at (334) 595-0208.