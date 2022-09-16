Selma Police Investigate City’s 2nd Murder of the Week

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s 10th murder of the year. It’s also the city’s second murder this week.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says 18 year old Sean Wiggins of Selma — was shot and killed last night.

Fulford says Wiggins was found wounded — at B&B Grocery on the 2900 block of Water Avenue.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP — where your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.