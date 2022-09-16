Summer Heat Returning Soon!

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to dominate the weather conditions over the deep south and it’s showing no signs of letting up anytime soon. Our mostly sunny and dry weather will remain in place. Temps are beginning to climb and it looks like we’re heading back towards summer-like conditions next week. We’re already approaching 90 this weekend and mid 90s are likely around the middle of the work week. Rain chance will stay slim to none until further notice. We do see another frontal boundary trying to make a run at the state later next week. At this point, looks like a dry frontal passage but it’s early and that could change. In the mean time, brace for another round of summer heat just as we approach the official start of fall.