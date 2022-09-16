Two People Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Pike County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two men have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Pike County.

Alabama State Troopers say 28-year-old Dylan Richards of Goshen was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. His passenger, 28-year-old Joseph McQuagge of Glenwood, was also killed.

The crash happened at around 9PM Thursday on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, about eight miles west of Brundidge.

State troopers have released no other information.