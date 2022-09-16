UPDATE: Two Arrests Made in Shooting of Teenager in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say two people have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot at about 3PM Thursday in an area around Chester Avenue and Easy Street. He is in critical condition at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Investigators say two people have now been arrested: 26-year-old Eric Stenson, Jr. of Auburn and a 16-year-old. They have been charged with attempted murder and will be held in the Lee County Jail.

Police say more charges are pending.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.