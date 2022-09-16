Warm, Dry This Weekend; Trending Hotter Next Week

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mild with temperatures in the low 60s at sunrise. By midday, temperatures recovered into the low and mid 80s thanks to an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s in most locations Friday afternoon, cooler north, warmer south. Friday evening remains rain-free with a generally clear sky, and comfortably warm temperatures. Should be a nice night to attend high school football games.

The weekend looks mainly sunny with tolerable humidity. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s Saturday morning, then recover into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Sunday morning lows fall into the 60s, but afternoon temperatures may reach the low 90s. The forecast remains mainly sunny and dry through next Friday. Although, temperatures may trend hotter by the middle of the week. Highs may reach the mid 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Tropical storm Fiona remains east of the eastern Caribbean islands as of early Friday afternoon. Although, it impacts Puerto Rico late this weekend, and Hispaniola early next week. The national hurricane center forecasts Fiona becomes a category 1 hurricane next Wednesday morning, as it moves near the Bahamas. There’s no accurate way say where it goes after that. Although, the system may track close to the US east coast late next week or weekend.