Alabama Unemployment Rate Steady at 2.6%

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate held steady at 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%.

August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021.

“Alabama continues to maintain its record setting recovery with this month’s numbers,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “All of our metrics continue to move in the right direction, and we’re seeing more and more people joining our labor force. This positive news displays that Alabamians are confident they can land a job. Opportunities are abound in Alabama, and we’re proud of our continued progress.”

The number of people counted as employed also reached a new record high, increasing by 67,881 over the year to 2,234,669. An increase in the civilian labor force in August also raised its level to a new record high, gaining 52,334 people over the year to total 2,293,627.

All 67 counties saw their unemployment rates decline over year, and all counties saw their unemployment rates hold steady or decline over the month.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.0%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.2%, and Morgan, Limestone, Chilton and Blount Counties at 2.3%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are all in our area: Wilcox County at 10.0%, Lowndes County at 7.4% and Perry County at 7.2%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Vestavia Hills at 1.6%, Homewood and Trussville at 1.8% and Alabaster and Hoover at 1.9%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.5%, Prichard at 6.5% and Anniston at 4.6%.

— Information from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey