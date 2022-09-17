Beautiful but Hotter Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: We are still feeling the effects of last week’s cold front today, with drier conditions across the area. Temperatures have still been below average, with most of the area hovering in the mid 80s. Rain chances have also been slim to none. We’ve seen a good mix of clouds and sunshine as well, but we do expect some clearing this evening. Lows will be in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be more of the same, with temperatures around 90° and tons of sunshine. Rain chances will be staying very low once again.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming days will not feature too much change in the forecast, but the biggest change will be our temperatures. We will be warming up to the mid and even upper 90s by mid week. Rain chances will still be staying minimal, and there won’t be much other to complain about other than a slight warm up!