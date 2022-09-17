CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston.

Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition.

The 19th Circuit covers Elmore, Autauga and Chilton Counties.

Robinson is a 2003 graduate of the University of Montevallo and received his juris doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law in 2006. He has worked as a prosecutor for the 19th Judicial Circuit for 15 years and is the only Assistant District Attorney in the state to have attended a full-time police academy while serving as a prosecutor.

Robinson graduated from the Montgomery Police Academy in March 2017, and said, “That experience enabled me to forge an effective partnership with law enforcement which has led to stronger cases and better communication between agencies.”