Millbrook Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police need your help finding a missing man.

Howard Blazer is 84 years old with blue eyes and gray hair and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment, according to police.

He was last seen on Saturday, September 17, at approximately 9:50AM wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt and white tennis shoes in the area of Woodgate Drive in Millbrook. He is 5’8″ and 155 pounds.

Howard may be traveling in a red 2007 Honda CR-V with Alabama license plate 29A10RR.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Howard Blazer, please contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334) 285-6832 or call 911.