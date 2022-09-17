State Inmate Escapes from Alexander City Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from a community-based facility in Alexander City.

Prison officials say Richard Mordecai escaped at about 10:10AM today.

Prison records show he was being held on a 15-year sentence for burglary. He was sentenced in March 2021.

Mordecai is 48 years old, 5’10” and 185 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.