Tickled Pink 2022 T-Shirt Design Unveiled

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is presenting the 8th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo with a new T-shirt design for 2022!

For the first time ever, we are offering long-sleeved T-shirts, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Wellness Foundation and the fight against breast cancer.

Our Savanna Sabb is showing off the new design, which features logos on the left chest area and across the entire back. In addition, “Tickled Pink” is displayed on the right sleeve.

We know many of you like to collect each year’s unique T-shirts. You won’t want to miss this year’s look to add to your collection. As always, they come in a variety of sizes.

The T-shirts are $25 and are available at the Tickled Pink Women’s Expo, which is Saturday, September 24, from 9-3 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO BUY TICKETS