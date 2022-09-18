AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Penn State Rewarded for Demolishing Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

This week’s AP Top 25 College Football Poll is mostly unchanged in the Top 10, but Penn State has moved up with its 41-12 rout of Auburn.

Penn State has moved up 8 spots from No. 22 to No. 14 with the victory.

At the top, No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes and are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points. No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California all held their spots. The one change in the top 10 was No. 8 Kentucky flip-flopping with No. 9 Oklahoma State. Arkansas stayed at No. 10.

The top 10 teams, most playing overmatched nonconference opponents, won their games Saturday by a combined 521-120.

The shuffling came in the next 10.

No. 11 Tennessee moved up four spots. After Penn State at No. 14 comes No. 15 Oregon with former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, which moved up 10 spots after handily defeating BYU, which slipped seven places to No. 19.

Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State 39-28 to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll. Michigan State dropped all the way out after being No. 11.

Ole Miss moved up four spots to No. 16 and No. 20 Florida slipped a couple of spots after barely getting by South Florida at home.

At the bottom of the rankings, Miami dropped 12 spots and landed at No. 25 after losing at Texas A&M. The Aggies went up one to No. 23.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (First place points in parenthesis, SEC teams in bold):

1. Georgia (59)

2. Alabama (3)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma State

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. NC State

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Baylor

18. Washington

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Texas A&M

24. Pitt

25. Miami

