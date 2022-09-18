Man Dies after Autauga County Crash that Left Two Others Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County.

Alabama State Troopers say 76-year-old Othell Motley of Autaugaville was critically hurt in the wreck, which happened around 5:10PM Saturday on Autauga County 33, about seven miles northwest of Autaugaville.

Investigators say he was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a wreck with a minivan driven by 60-year-old Jacqueline Gibbons of Tallassee.

State troopers say Motley was not using a seat belt. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he died. The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old James Steele of Autaugaville, was injured and also taken to Baptist Medical Center South.

Gibbons was injured and taken to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

State troopers have released no other information about the crash.