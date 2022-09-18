Opelika Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police say they were called to an area around Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue around 8:10PM. That’s where they found a male victim who was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Police have made no arrests. If you have any information about the shooting or the identity of anyone involved, call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.