Opelika Police Investigating Second Weekend Shooting

Opelika police are investigating a second shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say at about 3:04 this morning, they were called to South 4th Street. That’s where they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

This shooting comes after a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

If you have any information on either shooting, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.