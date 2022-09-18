Rain Chances Remain Low, Temps Go Up

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: High pressure off to our north and east has given us another day of fantastic weather across the state. Other than some passing clouds, we have seen plenty of sunshine across the area. Temperatures have been about average, with most of the area hovering in the upper 80s. Rain has stayed to our southwest. For tonight, lows will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: Monday will feature abundant sunshine once again, with very low rain chances. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s, and we will only see light cloud cover similar to what we’ve seen this weekend.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week will feature tons of sunshine and low rain chances. However, temperatures will become well above average as we get into midweek. We’re talking about temperatures in the mid to upper 90s! Fortunately, drier air will still be hanging around, so heat index values will not be oppressive. By Thursday, a cold front will move its way into the area which will knock our temperatures down. Rain chances will stay low with this front, as drier air will be on the back side of the front.