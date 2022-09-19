A Burst Of Summer Heat This Week Before Fall Begins

by Ben Lang

A mainly sunny and dry weather pattern continues this week. Although, temperatures trend hotter. Fall begins Thursday, but summer gets one final “hurrah” before then. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 90s in some spots Tuesday. Mid-90° high temperatures appear widespread across central and south Alabama Wednesday and Thursday. However, a cool, dry front arrives in Alabama sometime on Thursday. That curbs the heat for the end of the week.

Monday remains mostly sunny and rain-free with highs in the low 90s. Monday night looks mild with lows in the 60s and the sky becomes cloudless. The sky remains mostly sunny during the daytime for the rest of the week. That means no cooling showers or storms, and also few clouds for shade to relieve the mid-90° heat through Thursday. Friday looks less hot, with highs near 90° and a mostly sunny sky. Lows cool into the 60s Friday night.

Friday night football remains rain-free again this week. Saturday looks mostly sunny, hot, and dry with highs in the low 90s. A small chance for rain may return to central and south Alabama late Sunday or next Monday, as another front arrives. If that front pushes south of our area, it could provide another cool-down and reduce humidity. Time will tell, but our recent history of cold front bodes well for cooler, drier Fall weather.