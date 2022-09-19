Auburn Police Searching for Murder Suspect after Fatal Shooting on South College Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn Police are searching for a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed Monday morning.

Police say at around 12:05AM, they were called to the 1200 block of South College Street. That’s where they found a 32-year-old Auburn man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity. Police say he was provided with treatment, but died. The name of the victim is not being released.

Police say they believe 23-year-old Keyon Black of Opelika broke into the man’s home with a handgun and shot him. Investigators think the two knew each other and this was not a random killing. They say Black should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Black will be charged with capital murder when he is caught. If you know where he can be found or have other information about this case, call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391. You can remain anonymous.