Bells Toll in Memory of Queen Elizabeth II in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bells tolled at St. John Episcopal Church in downtown Montgomery Monday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral was today.

The queen died September 8.

The bells tolled 96 times in honor of the queen’s 96 years on Earth. Each ring was separated by 10 seconds.

Church leaders hoped as people drove and walked past the church or watched the funeral on TV that they would be moved to pray, not just for Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family and for the new King Charles III, but for all of God’s people throughout the world.