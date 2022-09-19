Bells Toll in Memory of Queen Elizabeth II in Downtown Montgomery
Bells tolled at St. John Episcopal Church in downtown Montgomery Monday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral was today.
The queen died September 8.
The bells tolled 96 times in honor of the queen’s 96 years on Earth. Each ring was separated by 10 seconds.
Church leaders hoped as people drove and walked past the church or watched the funeral on TV that they would be moved to pray, not just for Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family and for the new King Charles III, but for all of God’s people throughout the world.
“She was a great friend to regular people,” church Rector Rev. Dr. Duncan Johnston said. “I remember when I lived and ministered in England, the royal family would make visits to regular people, to normal charitable events, to open community centers and charitable facilities and she did all of this with such grace. She held the country together I think in times of great stress, he said.
Throughout the world, Anglican churches those churches which are in communion with the Church of England such as the Episcopal Churches in the United States are ringing bells. The National Cathedral in Washington, DC, has been chiming its bells also.