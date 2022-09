by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been killed after crashing an SUV in Bullock County.

Alabama State Troopers say 38-year-old Demestrius Conway of Eufaula was driving the SUV which left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.

Investigators say Conway was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 2:40AM today on Alabama 110, about 13 miles east of Union Springs.