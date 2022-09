Montgomery County Mugshots (9/01/22-9/15/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BAILEY, HERMAN – Burglary 1st

BANKS, ARRON – Criminal Trespass lll

BARERRA, ANDRES – Assult 1st

BELL, LANCE – Assult 2nd

BLOUNT, DOMINICK – Hold For Federal Bureau of Prisons



BOYKIN, JEFFERY – On Loan From DOC

BRISTOW, EPHRIAM – Robbery 3rd

BROOKS, TEDRICK – Sorna Violation

BRYANT, TRISTEN – Unemployment Class C

CAPPS, DENNIS – Parole Violation



CHAPPELL, LONNIE – Domestic Violence 2nd Burglary

CRUZ, ERIC – On Loan from DOC

DANIELS, DARREN – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

DAVIS, DENVONTE – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

DAVIS, JIMMY – Burglary 3rd



DIXON, SHANNON – Theft by Fraudulent Leasing

DIXON, TONY – Theft of Property 1st

FLUELLEN, KEN – Burglary 3rd

GEORGE, DONNELL – Robbery 1st

GRANT, CHIQUITA – Theft of Property 2



GREER, JOHN – Burglary III

HARRIS, CELINE – Murder

HATCHER, COLLIN – DUI

HAYNES, KEONDRE – Attempted Murder

HENDERSON, BREANA – Theft of Lost Property 3rd



HENDERSON, PRENSHAE – Probation Revocation

HURST, BRADLEY – On Loan from DOC

JAMES, BRYANT – Theft of Property III

JOHNSON JR, JAMES – Rec Stolen Prop 1st

JORDAN, TIMOTHY – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree



LASSITER JR, LAWRENCE – Probation Violation

LIGE, JAMES – On Loan DOC

LONGMIRE, CHARLES – DUI Controlled Substance

LYNCH, DEMARIUS – Possess, Receipt Cont

MCBRYDE, WILJAM – Discharge Gun OCC BL



MCCALL, JAMES – Violation of Community Notification ACT

MEJIA, JORGE – Burglary 3rd

MOORE, DEVONTE – Probation Revocation

MOORE, EUGENE – Burglary 3rd

MOORE, SHAMARA – Poss Marijuana 2nd



NICKENS, CORNELIUS – Violation of Community Notification Act

OLIVER, CHRISTOPHER – Probation Violation

PARKHURST, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd

PHILLIPS, MICHAEL – Disorderly Conduct

POWERS, SETH – Contempt Of Court



RAWLINSON III, ALGIE – Theft of Property 1st

RICHARDSON, DEVANTE – By Order of Court

RICHARDSON, TAVARIUS – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

RICHBURG, MICHAEL – Possess, Receipt Cont

ROBINSON, ADARIES – Capital Murder



SANKEY, JUSTIN – Theft of Property 1st

SMITH, DONJEL – Obstruct Justice

SOLES, DEMOND – Sex Abuse

TAYLOR, BRANDON – Stalking II

TONEY SR, BRUCE – BURGLARY 3RD



TURNER JR, QUINTIN – Robbery 1st

TYSON, CHRISTOPHER – Robbery 1st

VANWINKLE III, RAYMOND – Burglary III

VAUGHN DAWKINS, CHRISTIAN – Hold For Federal Bureau Of Prisons

WARE, MARQUEZ – Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree



WATKINS, JEREMIAH – Theft of Property 1st

WILLIAMS, CHATO – Assult 2nd

WILLIAMS, ISAIAH – Poss Marijuana 1st

WOODALL, DESI – Burglary III

WRIGHT, KELA – Domestic Violence 2nd



YOUNG, NICK – Violation of Community Notification Act

