Montgomery Woman Visits England During Time of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman and her husband got to witness a nation in mourning as they vacationed in England after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah Collier, who is the Director of Children’s Christian Formation at St. John’s Episcopal Church, had long planned this trip with her husband. She never dreamed that she would see first-hand the pages of history turning with the death of the queen and the ascent of King Charles III to the throne.

She told Alabama News Network by phone from England that there was great sadness through the country as she visited different towns and attractions.

This was her first time visiting England and it’s definitely a time she’ll never forget.