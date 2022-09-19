SPORTS ANALYST JOHN LONGSHORE: What’s Wrong with Auburn and How Can It Be Fixed?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn football fans are left wondering what it’s going to take to fix the team after the Tigers’ 41-to-12 loss to Penn State.

Auburn suffered four turnovers in Saturday’s home game, and star running back Tank Bigsby was held to 39 yards rushing.

The pressure on head coach Bryan Harsin will only increase with the loss.

While Auburn is 2-1, this was the Tigers fifth-straight loss to a Power Five team.

Alabama News Network Sports Analyst John Longshore says there are a lot of problems to solve.

“Let’s get back to the offensive line. That’s been an issue at Auburn for a long long time. They have not recruited well in that area. You can see it — these quarterbacks who are running for their lives.

“People are wondering why Bo Nix left and transferred. That’s one of the main reasons. He was not getting any protection, and I think other teams are out-scheming Auburn. Auburn doesn’t scheme well. They didn’t well against Penn State on Saturday. Obviously, the fans are not happy. The natives are getting restless,” Longshore said.

Up next, Auburn will host Missouri at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 11AM CDT Saturday on ESPN.