Summer Heat Not Going Away Anytime Soon!

by Shane Butler

Fall officially begins Thursday but summer isn’t going away quietly. We’re facing mid 90 degree heat for several days this week. High pressure contnues to provide us sunny and dry conditions. Temps have gradually been climbing and we’re back to above average highs beginning Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be rather hot with mid 90s likely. It’s not a long lasting run of summer heat because another frontal boundary moves through the area Thursday into Friday. The air behind the boundary is dry and milder. Temps will come down over the upcoming weekend. Upper 80s are more likely for highs both days. The front passes through dry and we stay dry through most of the weekend. Another front will quickly move into the state late Sunday into Monday. This boundary will tap into just enough moisture for us to introduce a chance for showers Monday. It doesn’t look like much but anything is better than nothing. High pressure moves in behind this boundary and we’re back to clear and dry conditions again. The air mass looks to be a bit cooler behind this frontal system. Morning temps could be back down into the 50s later next week.